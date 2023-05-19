Age is just a number for Kawaidau

38-year-old Ekayabaki Kawaidau has proven that age is just a number and not a barrier to achieving greatness in life after successfully graduating as a Police officer at the Fiji Police Academy in Suva today.

The mother of four was among 185 graduates who successfully passed out during a colorful ceremony at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

The Batch 35 member of the Fiji Police Force Special Recruitment said she worked hard and made a lot of sacrifices.

“I was a special Police constable for the last 14 years and this year I decided to go up a level. I did my recruitment on January 29 and when I joined the training, it was tough for my age but I kept going.”

“Sleep time and diet control was not a problem because when I was a constable I did night shifts and I mostly eat vegetarian for a healthy life.”

“The toughest situation I encountered was during the training. We had to do a lot of body work out and climbing. Sometimes I had to catch my breath but I believed in God and never gave up.”

“Missing my family was another tough situation and I did want to give up because I did not see my boys but I had a lot of patience and perseverance that kept me going. There were a lot of young people so I had to adjust myself around them and we bonded really well.”

The Viria native from Naitasiri said her husband Aporosa Naqele, who is an employee at the Ministry of Agriculture, encouraged her to further her career.

“My husband has been my biggest support in life. When I told him about the recruitment, he told me not to worry about our family and he looked after our family very well. We would talk over the call and whenever we were allowed to meet our family, they came to see me.”

“I believe that women have the ability to become Police officers and they just need the support like me. Families play a crucial role in empowering women to pursue their career in whatever profession they want.”

“My message to the young girls and women of Fiji is that being a Police officer is tough but the end result is sweet. We learn a lot of different lessons in this journey so just give it a go.”