AG’s conference celebrates Silver Jubilee

This year marks a significant milestone as the Attorney General’s Conference celebrates its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years of legal excellence since its inception in 1998.

With more than 400 participants, the highly anticipated two-day event begins today at Sheraton Fiji Resort in Nadi.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the conference has become a flagship gathering for legal professionals, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, professional development, and networking.

Turaga said this year’s event will feature 20 speakers who will cover a diverse range of topics such as Lawyers and Digital Guardians, Protecting Individuals in the Modern Age, Navigating the Complexities of Contract Law, Lawyer’s Role in Addressing Breach of Contract, as well as Sexual and Gender-Based Violence to name a few.

“This year’s conference holds particular significance as we celebrate its 25th anniversary. It is a testament to the commitment and excellence that have defined this gathering over the years,” Turaga said.

The Attorney-General said that this year’s event will be an interesting one, offering valuable insights and engaging experiences for all participants.

“The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our team, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for everyone involved.”

This year, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will open and be part of the two-day event, which underscores the importance of the conference in addressing legal challenges, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of legal practices in Fiji.

