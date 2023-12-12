Aiyaz attacks govt, media in resignation letter

Former FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has attacked the government and the media claiming ‘Our values, and principles are very much under siege’.

In his letter of resignation addressed to the FijiFirst Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum said the current Fiji government has used political power to undermine the principles of constitutionalism, overriding the supreme law of the land.

Sayed-Khaiyum said breaches were evident daily through pronouncements by politicians in government, various governmental decisions and policies.

He said the separation of powers has blurred – As per the Constitution, no amount of political power allows one to supplant or negate the limitations placed on the State and the individual arms of the State.

He said this is a fundamental premise of constitutional parliamentary democracy.

Sayed-Khaiyum said as a result of subverting such values and principles of constitutionalism, we see a free for all and ad hoc approach to the manner in which ordinary Fijians are being governed.

“We have seen a rise in racialised policies and racialised and provincial political thinking, removal of the practical implementation of common and equal citizenry and a secular state – a state that promotes only one faith. Systemic corruption is on the rise and the rule of law is being undermined, and unfortunately all of this appears to be now the norm.”

The former FijiFirst General Secretary claimed that while it is apparent that all if not nearly all media organisations have acquiesced to or are actively involved in supporting the status quo with no gumption to call matters as they are because of political and/or financial leanings, FijiFirst must notwithstanding such obstacles continue to inform the citizenry of the impact of what this government is carrying out and continue to be without fear or favour the voice of all Fijians not just the select few.

Yesterday, the Fijian Elections Office has received Sayed-Khaiyum’s notice of resignation as FijiFirst General Secretary.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, confirmed that Faiyaz Koya is the Acting General Secretary of the FijiFirst.

In his letter Sayed-Khaiyum agreed that with the recent series of medical procedures he has undergone in Singapore, with more to follow in the coming week, these will have a deleterious impact on his ability to attend to his daily commitments, at least for a while.

He said given his medical situation, he won’t be able to fully attend to all the responsibilities required of the General Secretary, and therefore it is in the best of FijiFirst, he tenders in his resignation as FijiFirst’s General Secretary.