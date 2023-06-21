FEO needs to address complaint immediately says Aiyaz

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa needs to immediately act on the FijiFirst Party complaint, regarding its suspension.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the FijiFirst Party is getting ‘frivolous matters’ sent to it by the Acting Supervisor of Elections.

He says that in May, the FijiFirst Party was suspended for failing to comply with Section 26(2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the FijiFirst Party has not been accorded due process and natural justice in a fundamental manner – in regard to his complaint.

He said by law the Electoral Commission is supposed to respond in three days; however, Sayed-Khaiyum said he understands the dilemma that the EC is in, because of the vacant positions that remain and does not have the quorum to meet.

“I can understand that the Electoral Commission and I feel sorry for the Chair Mukesh Nand and Commissioner Ateca Ledua, because they are now defunct.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has called on the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission to expedite appointment of these positions.

He highlighted that at the time of the suspension of the FijiFirst Party; a flying minute was circulated, calling for names to be submitted for recommendations for the Electoral Commission.

“Government knew that these vacancies have existed since March, and it is now June. We do not know what has happened and since then, if they have been appointed or not.”

Sayed-Khaiyum added that the Party does not understand or know why the Government is dragging its feet on this.

The Fijian Elections Office is calling a press conference at 1pm this afternoon, to respond to some of the claims by the FijiFirst General-Secretary.