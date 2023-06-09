Ali demands more from players

Ba FC Head Coach Imdad Ali wants more from his team despite a 2-1 win over Navua in their Digicel Fiji FACT group opener at HFC Bank Stadium today.

Ali said although the win was impressive, his team needs to step up and tighten its game.

“Navua played alot of pressing game, and a majority of those ball from the back line were collected by their midfield, so our midfield did not function as what I wanted.”

“I will have to talk with them to ensure they collect those return balls.”

Ali said possession is a key aspect in a game, and they need to adjust before taking on the defending champions Suva in their next game.

“We will have a different strategy playing Suva tomorrow.”

“For the moment, we will take the three points and prepare for our next game.”

Suva and Ba clash at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7pm tomorrow.