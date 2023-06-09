Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ali demands more from players

Ba FC Head Coach Imdad Ali wants more from his team despite a 2-1 win over Navua in their Digicel Fiji FACT group opener at HFC Bank Stadium today.

Ali said although the win was impressive, his team needs to step up and tighten its game.

“Navua played alot of pressing game, and a majority of those ball from the back line were collected by their midfield, so our midfield did not function as what I wanted.”

“I will have to talk with them to ensure they collect those return balls.”

Ali said possession is a key aspect in a game, and they need to adjust before taking on the defending champions Suva in their next game.

“We will have a different strategy playing Suva tomorrow.”

“For the moment, we will take the three points and prepare for our next game.”

Suva and Ba clash at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thriller

Rewa opened its 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT campaign with a thrilling 1-...
Fiji FACT 2023

Confidence was the key for Blues

Lautoka FC Head Coach Ronil Kumar says confidence played a big role...
Fiji FACT 2023

No excuses for loss, says Khan

Suva FC Coach Babs Khan says the defending champions have no excuse...
Sports

10-man Blues upset FACT champions

A 10-man Lautoka outfit registered a 1-0 win over host and defendin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thrill...

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa opene...

Confidence was the key for Blues...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

No excuses for loss, says Khan

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva FC Co...

10-man Blues upset FACT champion...

Sports
A 10-man L...

Navua to iron out finishing letd...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Head...

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Popular News

Fiji to play Australia in opener...

Rugby
The Iferei...

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

We cannot solve everything overn...

News
Prime Mini...

Katonitabua appointed non-reside...

News
Fiji’s Non...

Tupac gets star on Walk of Fame

Entertainment
Late rap i...

Vonolagi commends team for fight...

Fiji FACT 2023
Tailevu Na...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thriller