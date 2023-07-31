Ali disappointed with Navua’s poor finishing

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali expressed disappointment over the team’s poor finishing in their 4-1 loss to Suva in Round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Ali said despite putting on a good performance, they failed to score the goals which would have produced a different and respectable score-line.

“We played well but again it does not matter how well you do, if you don’t score you don’t win and that’s why the result was very disappointing.”

“When we reach the attacking third of the game, the players run out of ideas.”

“Especially after we got so many chances in the first and second but we could not utilise that.”

“Whenever Suva got those chances, they capitalised on that and that was the difference between the two teams.”

“That’s why we create a lot of opportunities but we are not finishing it off well. There are a lot of major improvements we want to do in the team because we can’t be carrying the same level of performance in the BOG.”

The loss has seen the Southerners drop down to the eighth spot with 14 points after three wins, five draws and six losses.