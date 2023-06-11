Sunday, June 11, 2023
Ali happy with Navua’s display in Fiji FACT

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali has thanked his team for putting up a good show in the last three days at the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The southerners lost 2-1 to Ba in their opening match before suffering a 4-2 loss against Lautoka and ending their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Suva.

“It has been a tough tournament for Navua especially after being drawn with good teams like BA, Lautoka and Suva that have national and seasoned experienced players.”

“When I look at my team, the performance they put up was very good throughout the tournament.”

“Players are always giving their best and I feel Navua has a good future in Fiji football. We are in the right direction and working according to our plan.”

Ali also said while there was an abundance of lessons learned in the tournament, they will continue their preparation for the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“We created a lot of opportunities and had a constructive side and we arrived in the attacking third of the game. We created moments unfortunately we failed to finish it off like we went into the box but the final touch was not there.”

“Even in the games, we hit the crossbar a few times and I told myself that it wasn’t our game. We have a good set of boys who are always raring to go up against tough teams.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
