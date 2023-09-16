Saturday, September 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

All Blacks bounce back, thrash Namibia

The All Blacks bounced back in style after losing their World Cup opener to France to hammer Namibia 71-3 in their second Pool A match in Toulouse this morning.

The Kiwis scored 11 unanswered tries while Namibia managed to score three points from a penalty.

Live-wire scrum-half Cam Roigard was the man of the match for the All Blacks scoring two back-to-back tries just within the first five minutes of the match while Damian McKenzie converted one.

Fly-half Tiaan Swanepoel got Namibia on the scoreboard with an 11th minute penalty before the play was stopped for several minutes after their centre Le Roux Malan sustained an ankle injury in what appeared to be an innocuous tackle.

McKenzie skipped over for the All Blacks’ third try after the restart and Fainga’anuku’s power from short range then proved too much as the winger bundled over the whitewash through three tackles to guarantee a bonus point.

As heavy rain swept into the stadium, Anton Lienert-Brown scored a neat try, collecting a McKenzie pass on the bounce and touching down over the line.

A Kicking mistake from Namibia saw McKenzie grab the ball and cross for his second after Roigard broke clear from a scrum to make it 38-3 at half-time.

The New Zealanders kept their strong dominance in the second half scoring five more tries through Ethan de Groot, Dalton Papali’i and David Havili.

Soon after, Ian Foster’s side was reduced to 14 players when De Groot was yellow carded for a no-arms tackle attempt, later upgraded to red by the bunker review system.

Yet, they managed two score two more tries through Caleb Clarke and Reiko Ioane while McKenzie booted the conversions to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Players stuck to the game plan: Lo...

Ba coach Charlene Lockington says the team stuck to their game plan...
Sports

Sharma appointed liaison executive ...

Sydney-based former Nadroga President and businessman Nick Sharma h...
News

Juvenile, 4 others charged with rap...

A juvenile and four adults have been charged by the Criminal Invest...
Football

We badly lacked discipline: Waqanid...

National defender and Rewa coach Naomi Waqanidrola says the side ba...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Players stuck to the game plan:...

Football
Ba coach C...

Sharma appointed liaison executi...

Sports
Sydney-bas...

Juvenile, 4 others charged with ...

News
A juvenile...

We badly lacked discipline: Waqa...

Football
National d...

Wainiqolo ready and eager to fac...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We are in for a good game, says ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Bala hands over evidence to Spea...

News
Opposition...

Tabuya clarifies issue on review...

News
The Leader...

T/Naitasiri beats Nadi, climbs t...

2023 Battle of Giants
Two first-...

Panel to select new Supervisor o...

News
The Consti...

Forget past records, focus on th...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Players stuck to the game plan: Lockington