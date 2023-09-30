Saturday, September 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

All Blacks edge closer to quarterfinals

The All Blacks scored an incredible 14 tries to wallop Italy 96-17 and keep their quarterfinal hopes in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup alive.

Knowing too well a loss would see them eliminated, the Ian Foster coached side had the match in the bag with an impressive 49-3 lead at halftime.

Halfback Aaron Smith put on a Man of the Match performance and scored a hat-trick after just 33 minutes.

The All Blacks will seal their spot in the quarterfinals if they post a win over Uruguay in their final pool match next Friday while Italy must beat hosts and favorites France in their next pool match to reach a first World Cup quarter-final.

This was the biggest win at this year’s World Cup and New Zealand’s largest victory at the tournament since they beat Portugal 108-13 in 2007.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabies ...

Eddie Jones says he is 100 per cent committed to his job as Austral...
Football

Ground unavailability hinders T/Nai...

Unavailability of training ground is one of the major hindrance Tai...
Rugby

Fijiana finishes third in Mini 7s t...

Fijiana finished third in the second leg of the Mini International ...
News

Totogo suspect still under review

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says that the man who atta...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabi...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Ground unavailability hinders T/...

Football
Unavailabi...

Fijiana finishes third in Mini 7...

Rugby
Fijiana fi...

Totogo suspect still under revie...

News
Minister f...

Appointment is unconstitutional,...

News
Shadow Min...

Fiji ranks high in ARF and RHD c...

News
Fiji ranks...

Popular News

Tribunal meets to decide Kumar&#...

News
The four-m...

Bainimarama denies allegations i...

News
Former Pri...

Suva finishes DFPL in third spot...

Football
2023 OFC C...

Labour questions Party payments

News
The Fiji L...

Oceania 7s Championship details ...

Rugby
The 2023 O...

Junior Kulas ready to do Fiji pr...

Football
The Junior...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Jones 100pc committed to Wallabies job