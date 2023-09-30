All Blacks edge closer to quarterfinals

The All Blacks scored an incredible 14 tries to wallop Italy 96-17 and keep their quarterfinal hopes in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup alive.

Knowing too well a loss would see them eliminated, the Ian Foster coached side had the match in the bag with an impressive 49-3 lead at halftime.

Halfback Aaron Smith put on a Man of the Match performance and scored a hat-trick after just 33 minutes.

The All Blacks will seal their spot in the quarterfinals if they post a win over Uruguay in their final pool match next Friday while Italy must beat hosts and favorites France in their next pool match to reach a first World Cup quarter-final.

This was the biggest win at this year’s World Cup and New Zealand’s largest victory at the tournament since they beat Portugal 108-13 in 2007.