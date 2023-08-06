All Blacks secure Bledisloe Cup

A try from Marika Koroibete was not enough as the All Blacks cemented their hold on the Bledisloe Cup beating the Wallabies 23-20 yesterday.

The Wallabies started in perfect form after racing off to a strong 17-3-point lead.

Koroibete and Tom Hooper scored the only tries of the first half with pivot Carter Gordon adding two conversions and a penalty for the clear lead.

The home side managed a lone three points off the boot of Damien McKenzie.

In a tale of two halves, the All Blacks dominated the second spell.

Two tries from winger Shaun Stevenson and Samipeni Finau was topped off with another conversion from McKenzie.

Richie Mo’unga also added another conversion and two more penalties, his last on 80 minutes to steal the win.