The allowance for persons with disabilities will increase by 15 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in the 2023-2024 National Budget addressed, revealed that a sum of $16.4 million has been allocated in the budget to cater for this initiative.

The current allowance of $90.00 per month for persons living with permanent disabilities will increase to $104.00 per month.