Allowance increase confirmed for Flying Fijians

Fiji Rugby Union has agreed to increase player allowances for the 39 members of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians currently preparing for the Pacific Nations Cup and the Rugby World Cup.



FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua said after talks with the Fiji Rugby Union Trustees Board and Pacific Players Association an agreement has been reached.



“Players have signed their contracts with the approval of the PPA and agreed with individual players,” Valenitabua said.



Valenitabua added things remains on track towards the Rugby World Cup.