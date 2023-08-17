Amashukeli to control Fiji – France test

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will control the Flying Fijians match against France this weekend.

Amashukeli was the whistle man during England’s 19-17 over Wales last weekend, which Amashukeli also flashed a high tally of cards including five yellow and one red.

The Georgian referee has in four years climbed the ladder from his debut at the whistle to officiating at the Rugby World Cup this year.

Speaking on The Breakdown, former All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan opinioned that Fiji’s performance especially during their Rugby World Cup opener against Wales would come down to the officials.

“It’s going to come down to who refs,” Kirwan said.

“I’m talking about competency; I’m talking about style.”

With Fiji playing a uniquely Fijian yet typically Southern Hemisphere type of game, the difference between North and South referees will be crucial.