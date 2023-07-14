Ambassador Seam ends term as EU head

The Outgoing Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific Sujiro Seam paid a final courtesy call to His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, yesterday.

Ambassador Seam took up his role in 2019 for a four-year term and was accredited to 13 Pacific Island States and four European Overseas Countries and Territories.

Prior to this, Ambassador Seam served as the French Ambassador to Fiji based in Suva in 2017 and was also accredited to Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.

During his tenure, Ambassador Seam has contributed towards strengthening health systems in the region and ensuring fair and equitable access to vaccination, while providing immediate assistance to alleviate the socio-economic issues prevalent in the Pacific.

President Katonivere thanked the Ambassador for his devoted service to Fiji and wished him well for his future endeavours.