Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ambassador Seam ends term as EU head

The Outgoing Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific Sujiro Seam paid a final courtesy call to His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, yesterday.

Ambassador Seam took up his role in 2019 for a four-year term and was accredited to 13 Pacific Island States and four European Overseas Countries and Territories.

Prior to this, Ambassador Seam served as the French Ambassador to Fiji based in Suva in 2017 and was also accredited to Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.

During his tenure, Ambassador Seam has contributed towards strengthening health systems in the region and ensuring fair and equitable access to vaccination, while providing immediate assistance to alleviate the socio-economic issues prevalent in the Pacific.

President Katonivere thanked the Ambassador for his devoted service to Fiji and wished him well for his future endeavours.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians official Rugby World Cup kit was met ...
News

Respect rights of migrant workers: ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is call...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test

Mark Nawaqanitawase returns to the Wallabies lineup as they prepare...
Business

Saune appointed FNPF’s chief ...

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of N...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Respect rights of migrant worker...

News
The Human ...

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Saune appointed FNPF’s chi...

Business
The Fiji N...

12 consequential bills passed

News
Parliament...

Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentin...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Popular News

Fiji U20 to finish in Top 10

Rugby
The Fiji U...

Vodafone Fiji outlines growth st...

Business
As Vodafon...

Fiji to face Argentina in 9th pl...

Rugby
The Fiji U...

We can still defend our title, s...

Football
Rewa coach...

Outsourcing industry is evolving...

News
Deputy Pri...

Nadi edges Nadroga, moves to fou...

Football
Nadi has m...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled