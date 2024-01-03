Amrit top candidate for diplomatic post: Rabuka

Fiji’s envoy to Australia and one of the founding members of the People’s Alliance Party, Ajay Bhai Amrit was the top candidate in the list of applicants for the position that would replace senior civil servant and newly appointed diplomat, David Kolitagane.

This has been revealed by the Prime Minister and Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka in a recent interview.

Ending the speculations that came with Amrit’s appointment last September, the Prime Minister confirmed that Amrit had applied for the position, went through the process set by the Public Service Commission and was recommended by the PSC to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rabuka said as Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, due process was undertaken by the PSC, which, he said, he then approved as the Minister.

“I said ok! Sometimes the best candidate is not necessarily the top candidate; you can have the qualification but not the suitable person for the job.”

“The work entails a lot of diplomacy, the ability to interact with other diplomats and have the ability to see the country’s interest, where you’re chosen to serve… Also, the ability to collectively see the view of the international community or diaspora and channels them to the interests of all Fijians and Fiji,” the Prime Minister said.

Last September, Amrit was commissioned to serve as Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, by His Excellency President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.