Anushma achieves medical dream

22-year-old Anushma Lata finally achieved her dream of becoming a medical professional after successfully graduating from the Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences late last week.

Lata, who hails from Nabouwalu, Bua, said she wanted to enter the medical profession since she was a little girl and worked hard to make that childhood ambition into a reality.

“The journey was indeed very tough but years of hard work and studies have paid off,” she said with a grin.

“It definitely wasn’t easy as it took a lot of dedication, patience and commitment to get this far in life. This is the beginning to a new chapter in life and I am already excited.”

Kumar also paid tribute to her parents for their never-ending support and motivation.

“I thank my papa (dad) Chandar and mum Arun for being there for me always. They are my pillar of strength and biggest source of inspiration.”

Anushma was among 937 graduands and graduated with a Bachelor of Medical Imaging Science.