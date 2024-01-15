Monday, January 15, 2024
Appeal for jailed MPs set for March

The Court of Appeal will hear the matter of jailed former SODELPA MPs Niko Nawaikula, Salote Radrodro and Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua in March.

Radrodro and Ratu Suliano’s appeal application will be called on 1 March while Nawaikula’s application will be heard on 4 March.

They were charged and convicted on a charge each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage last year.

Nawaikula has since been released, while Ratu Suliano and Radrodro are still serving time.

The matter was called before Judge Justice Isikeli Mataitoga this morning.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
