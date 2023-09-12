Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Application for housing assistance closes tomorrow

Application for the Rural Housing Assistance (RHA) Programme for the 2023-2024 financial year will officially close on Wednesday 13 September 2023.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management said members of the public can continue to submit their applications; however, this will be consolidated for consideration in the next financial year.

The Ministry in a statement said it is delighted to acknowledge the overwhelming response received from the public, indicating a strong and widespread interest in the Rural Housing Programme.

“This enthusiastic participation demonstrates a collective commitment to addressing housing needs in rural and maritime communities across our four divisions.”

Following the closure of applications, the Ministry will shift its focus to the thorough verification and validation process of all applications received.

“Our team will be diligently reviewing all applications and conducting the necessary assessments to ensure fairness and accuracy in the selection of eligible applicants.”

“Applicants can expect to be notified of the outcome of their applications in a timely manner.”

The Ministry further stated that it will be in touch with each applicant accordingly, providing updates on the progress of their application and any further information that may be required.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
