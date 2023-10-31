Application to march denied by Police

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua today confirmed that the application by students of the University of the South Pacific to march in solidarity with Palestinian people has been denied by Police.

Speaking in a media conference, Tikoduadua said an independent assessment was taken by Police looking at risks and considering the potential for communal discord.

He said the voices and concerns of the people are valid and acknowledged and it is essential to recognise the pain and suffering of all individuals involved in any conflict, including the ongoing strife in Israel and Palestine and by granting permission for this march to happen, they would also be setting a precedent.

“If we allow this procession, we must in fairness grant permission to pro-Israeli groups who may wish to express their perspectives and grievances and this could lead to multiple marches, each with its own set of challenges, potentially escalating tensions within our community.”

“My primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our community and while I understand and respect the people’s right to voice their concerns and stand in solidarity, it is important that we remain united as a nation while also acknowledging the suffering faced by those in Israel and Palestine.”

“I want our citizens to understand that our decision isn’t a stand against the people’s cause but a plea for safety, unity, and understanding and most importantly—Peace.”