Applications for the back to school assistance closes on Friday

Applications for the $200 Back to School Support closes this Friday as parents and guardians are urged to complete application forms, that are available in schools around the country.

The Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has confirmed that the Ministry has so far received over 160,000 applications for the $200 Back to School Support for school year 2024.

“Those parents and guardians yet to submit their applications are encouraged to apply before the deadline to ensure that no eligible child is left behind.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said forms are to be submitted at your child’s school.

He said the $200 payment per child will be paid from 10 January 2024, well in advance before schools reopen at the end of January.

Earlier, this year, around $45 million was paid to 223, 000 students, whose parents have a joint income below $50,000.