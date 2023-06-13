Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Appoint Electoral Commissioners, says Aiyaz

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks to the media outside the Suva Magistrates Court. He is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

Fiji First Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on the Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission Sitiveni Rabuka, to formalise the vacant positions, which currently exist in the Electoral Commission (EC).

In an interview, Sayed-Khaiyum said that the only two members are the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mukesh Nand and Commissioner Ateca Ledua, while the remaining positions are vacant.

Sayed-Khaiyum said prior to its suspension last month, the Fiji First Party had written to the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa, to request additional time to file its audited accounts; however, there was no response from the Fijian Elections Office on the two occasions that FijiFirst wrote to them.

He said the Party wrote a letter of complaint to the Electoral Commission, as they failed to provide a response to the Party.

“If you look at the law, it says should we lodge a complaint with the Supervisor of Elections, the Electoral Commission must come back to the Party in three days’ time.”

“The reason they (Electoral Commission) are not able to get back to us is because the EC does not have a quorum… so the Constitutional Offices Commission has failed in its responsibility, in fact it has abdicated its responsibility, highly irregular and irresponsible.”

The former Attorney-General said the vacancy in the Electoral Commission has existed since March.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government had circulated a flying minute asking for the nominations for the Electoral Commission, last week.

“From March till a week ago, they did not see it fit to appoint the Commissioners. The Electoral Commissioner plays a pivotal role in parliamentary democracy.”

He highlighted that the FijiFirst has had two vacancies due to the resignation of two FijiFirst Members of Parliament…. FijiFirst’s system is that the resignations are filled up by the next member on the list, to seat in Parliament.

The General Secretary added these vacancies have not been filled – due to the Electoral Commission not fully operating the last couple of months.

FijiLive has sort a response from the Fijian Elections Office on this matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
