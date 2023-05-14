Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic Games

Argentina became the third team to secure their ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at the end of pool play after beating Great Britain 55-0 at the Toulouse 7s.

Star play Marcos Moneta told World Rugby it was mission accomplished.

“It is incredible; we set that goal (Olympic Qualification) at the start of the season, and it took a big effort from the team and the staff so very happy,” Moneta said after the game.

Head Coach Santiago Gómez Cora said it was nothing but happiness.

“Happiness is our first feeling, pride on the work done and joy at knowing we’ll have an extra month off,” he said.

“This shows that you are allowed to dream.

“We are happy of where we are, but we will chase more.”

The win also denied the All Blacks 7s the chance of securing the 2023 Series yesterday.