Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentina clash

Fiji Under 20 talisman Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will not feature in this weekend’s ninth place decider against Argentina at the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship in South Africa.

The visionary pivot suffered an early groin injury during their 41-26 win over Italy last week.

Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala will slot in at number 10 this week.

Powerful fullback Isikeli Basiyalo returns at number 15 with Mesake Vocevoce who has been a go to for Fiji’s upcoming stars back in at locks.

The two sides clash at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow at 12.30am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians official Rugby World Cup kit was met ...
News

Respect rights of migrant workers: ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is call...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test

Mark Nawaqanitawase returns to the Wallabies lineup as they prepare...
Business

Saune appointed FNPF’s chief ...

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of N...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Respect rights of migrant worker...

News
The Human ...

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Saune appointed FNPF’s chi...

Business
The Fiji N...

12 consequential bills passed

News
Parliament...

Nand sworn in as Opposition MP

News
Sachida Na...

Popular News

Mataele scoops top honors at For...

Rugby
Martha Mat...

Deceptive budget by a confused G...

News
Opposition...

Convicted Achary’s sentencing in...

News
Convicted ...

No competition, everyone is work...

Rugby
Saracens p...

Remember the sacrifices, Young K...

Football
Former Fij...

Fiji-India to work closely toget...

News
The Indian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled