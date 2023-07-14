Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentina clash

Fiji Under 20 talisman Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will not feature in this weekend’s ninth place decider against Argentina at the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship in South Africa.

The visionary pivot suffered an early groin injury during their 41-26 win over Italy last week.

Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala will slot in at number 10 this week.

Powerful fullback Isikeli Basiyalo returns at number 15 with Mesake Vocevoce who has been a go to for Fiji’s upcoming stars back in at locks.

The two sides clash at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow at 12.30am.