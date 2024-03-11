Friday, March 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Arrests made after several drug raids: Driu

Police has indicated that a number of raids conducted last week resulted in a number of seizures and arrests for drug related offences.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said on Wednesday, a tip received from a concerned citizen resulted in the seizure of two 50kg bags of fresh branches of plants believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said the plants were being transported by horse and police managed to recover the alleged drugs, but the suspect who is known to Police fled the scene.

However, in Cunningham, officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Southern Division Task Force were deployed to conduct a search following a tip off, where they found dried leaves believed to be marijuana packed in small plastics.

In another raid conducted in Suvavou, three men were arrested and escorted to the Lami Police Station following the discovery of plastics containing white substance believed to be methamphetamine, plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, smoking apparatuses and syringes.

In Korociriciri whilst on patrol, a team of officers searched a 33-year-old man-acting in a suspicious manner and found several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said that in Valelevu, a team from the Narcotics Division and K9 searched the home of two men where they found several small plastics containing white substances believed to be marijuana and white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The head of the Fiji Police Operations said also found were mobile phones and electronic gadgets believed to be stolen.

Seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM co...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the Government’s plan ...
News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infrastr...

The Government of Australia will support the Ministry of Health and...
Business

Digicel works with Nokia to upgrade...

Digicel Fiji today announced it is working with Nokia to upgrade ce...
News

Senior cop fronts court on bribery ...

Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Digicel works with Nokia to upgr...

Business
Digicel Fi...

Senior cop fronts court on bribe...

News
Deputy Dir...

Nasinu suspends five key players...

Football
Nasinu Foo...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Popular News

Naitasiri vs Nadi clash postpone...

Rugby
The Skippe...

4 Fijians to start against Hurri...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

FSC announces strategic land uti...

News
The Board ...

Suva, Nadroga escape with wins i...

Rugby
Defending ...

Auckland FC is A-League’s ...

Football
The A-Leag...

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error: