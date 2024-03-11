Arrests made after several drug raids: Driu

Police has indicated that a number of raids conducted last week resulted in a number of seizures and arrests for drug related offences.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said on Wednesday, a tip received from a concerned citizen resulted in the seizure of two 50kg bags of fresh branches of plants believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said the plants were being transported by horse and police managed to recover the alleged drugs, but the suspect who is known to Police fled the scene.

However, in Cunningham, officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Southern Division Task Force were deployed to conduct a search following a tip off, where they found dried leaves believed to be marijuana packed in small plastics.

In another raid conducted in Suvavou, three men were arrested and escorted to the Lami Police Station following the discovery of plastics containing white substance believed to be methamphetamine, plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, smoking apparatuses and syringes.

In Korociriciri whilst on patrol, a team of officers searched a 33-year-old man-acting in a suspicious manner and found several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu said that in Valelevu, a team from the Narcotics Division and K9 searched the home of two men where they found several small plastics containing white substances believed to be marijuana and white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The head of the Fiji Police Operations said also found were mobile phones and electronic gadgets believed to be stolen.

Seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.