Arundell scores five tries in big England win

Wing Henry Arundell scored five tries as England thrashed Pool D’s weakest opposition Chile 71-0 to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old’s heroics matches the most scored by an England men’s player in a Test and moves him to the top of the tournament try-scoring standings in his first appearance of the campaign.

His tally matches that collected by Josh Lewsey in a landslide win over Uruguay in the 2003 Rugby World Cup and the five scored by Rory Underwood against Fiji in 1989.

Owen Farrell didn’t miss a beat on his return to the team after a four-match ban and England combined all three of their main playmakers to good effect – Farrell, Smith and George Ford – after the latter was introduced off the bench in the 55th minute.

England will complete their pool-stage campaign in a fortnight’s time against Samoa, and could even be assured of their last-eight place before then should other results work their way.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
