Saturday, October 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

As Fijians, we are all connected, says Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu speaks during a press conference in Suva.

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says as Fijians, we are all connected, and we all have a role to play in building a better future for our nation.

In his Fiji Day message, Seruiratu said one of the things that makes Fiji so special is its multicultural, multi-ethnic population and a rich history with diverse cultures.

Seruiratu said Fiji Day is a special day for all Fijians, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or background as enshrined in Fiji’s Constitution – It is a day to celebrate our nation’s independence and all that it has accomplished.

He said as Fijians, we should take the time to appreciate all that our country has to offer and also take the time to reflect on our shared values and our common goals.

“This is a blessing to our nation, and it is something that we should celebrate. Our diversity is our strength… It is what makes Fiji unique and vibrant.”

“On Fiji Day; let us recommit ourselves to working together to build a Fiji where everyone is welcome and respected, regardless of their background.

” Let us create a Fiji where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup fi...

Skipper Cup defending champions Nadi will take on Suva in the grand...
Rugby

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup fina...

Suva is through the final of the Skipper Cup after beating Nadroga ...
News

$1.6m for oil spill preventative eq...

The Government of Japan will provide a funding of $1.6 million to F...
News

HRADC intervenes to assist harassme...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) strongl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup...

Rugby
Skipper Cu...

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup f...

Rugby
Suva is th...

$1.6m for oil spill preventative...

News
The Govern...

HRADC intervenes to assist haras...

News
The Human ...

Naduva named in Premier 7s dream...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Tobacco control report to be mad...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

Local support key ahead of Portu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Blues to appoint new coach for I...

2023 IDC
Fiji FACT ...

Fiji FA seeks space for institut...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

New Supreme High Court Judge swo...

News
Sir Willia...

2022 IDC finalists to clash on o...

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 OFC FNC (Fiji vs Solomon Islands) 3rd Place