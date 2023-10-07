As Fijians, we are all connected, says Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says as Fijians, we are all connected, and we all have a role to play in building a better future for our nation.

In his Fiji Day message, Seruiratu said one of the things that makes Fiji so special is its multicultural, multi-ethnic population and a rich history with diverse cultures.

Seruiratu said Fiji Day is a special day for all Fijians, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or background as enshrined in Fiji’s Constitution – It is a day to celebrate our nation’s independence and all that it has accomplished.

He said as Fijians, we should take the time to appreciate all that our country has to offer and also take the time to reflect on our shared values and our common goals.

“This is a blessing to our nation, and it is something that we should celebrate. Our diversity is our strength… It is what makes Fiji unique and vibrant.”

“On Fiji Day; let us recommit ourselves to working together to build a Fiji where everyone is welcome and respected, regardless of their background.

” Let us create a Fiji where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”