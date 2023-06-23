Aspiring chef inks Bulldogs deal

George Satakala is putting has put his ambition of becoming a chef on hold after securing a contract with National Rugby League franchise the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs today.

The 17-year-old Mahatma Ghandhi Memorial High School student from Navukailagi Village on Gau Island said he is blessed to take up the opportunity.

“I always wanted to be a chef and it is always a dream for me, but after getting chosen to be part of the Bulldogs, it’s another dream come true,” Satakala told FijiLive.

Satakala said he looks forward to the new experience.

“It definitely will be something new, and I am ready to learn as much as I can.”

Satakala said he is not pressuring himself to get into the limelight straight away.

“I want to build on my skills and knowledge first, so when I reach that stage I know I am ready and have prepared well.

He said with him set to crossover in December, concentrating on his schoolwork is first up.

“I’m focused on my studies as well at the moment because it is just as important.”

For his comrades and aspiring players, the humble giant has a simple advice.

“Sacrifice and hard work, listen to what you are told and build on it.”

“It is not easy, but you will get there in the end, for me the journey now is just beginning, and I look forward to keep on building and reaching my goals.”