Wednesday, May 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Auckland City sneak into OCL final

10-times champions, Auckland City of New Zealand came from two goals down to beat Vanuatu’s Ifira Black Bird 5-4 on penalties in the first semifinal of the OFC Champions League at Freshwater Stadium in Port Villa today.

Thomas Napakaurana missed the final penalty kick, to cause heartbreak to a jam-packed home crowd.

Kerry Iawak smashed a superb shot past goalkeeper Conor Tracey into the left hand side of the goal in the 39th minute as the hosts took a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Ifira had no desire to play the ball through the midfield in the second half, sticking to the game plan of sending possession wide to rampaging wings as team mates swarmed up the middle towards the goalmouth, eager to accept crosses.

The locals committed plenty of players forward and pressed with passion throughout the match.

Their second reward emerged in the 60th minute following a yellow card to Den Heijer. The resulting Black Bird free kick wafted to the back post where Godine Tenene managed to head a floater across the line.

Two substitutions changed the complexion of the game as Tong Zhou and Ryan De Vries provided more spark to the Auckland City attack, with De Vries getting a touch on a corner in the 68th minute to reduce the deficit by one.

Drama followed six minutes later when Ifira defender Timothy Boulet received a second yellow card and left the field, leaving 10 team mates to try and defend their one-goal advantage.

Plenty of Auckland City half chances weren’t converted as giant goalkeeper Andreas Duch made multiple crucial saves as every block, every clearance and every break-out was greeted with delight.

But the equaliser finally came in the fifth minute of added time as De Vries latched onto a loose ball in the penalty box and slotted home – stunning the spectators into silence.

Two 15-minute periods of extra time failed to produce any further goal, and the winner had to be decided via spot kicks where City converted all five opportunities and Napakaurana missed for Ifira.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Bolaca undergoes successful surgery...

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca has successfully undergone A...
News

It’s a new beginning, says Ra...

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says as the B...
News

Dancer relishes performing on Bau I...

22-year-old Janvi Kumar says it was a pretty daunting task for her ...
News

Bainimarama questioned by CID

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bolaca undergoes successful surg...

Rugby
Olympic go...

It’s a new beginning, says...

News
His Excell...

Dancer relishes performing on Ba...

News
22-year-ol...

Bainimarama questioned by CID

News
Former Pri...

Rasaku replaces Koroibete in Wor...

Rugby
Olympic Ga...

We are the GCC for everybody: Ra...

News
The Turaga...

Popular News

Immediate actions needs to be ta...

News
The Minist...

It’s a new beginning, says...

News
His Excell...

$7.1b for the Pacific, from the ...

News
The United...

Woman dies after alleged assault...

News
A 39-year-...

Foreign national faces more chil...

News
A 70-year-...

Kadavu villagers join ‘Operation...

News
Sixty-thre...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Bolaca undergoes successful surgery