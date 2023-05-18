Thursday, May 18, 2023
Auckland City technically punished us: Khan

Suva coach Babs Khan says they were technically punished in their 3-1 loss to defending champions Auckland City FC in their second Group A match of the OFC Champions League in Port Vila Vanuatu on Wednesday.

Khan said despite the side stuck to its game plan, Auckland City FC exposed their weaknesses and capitalised on them.

“We were exposed in some areas and it’s the Pacific island football. We fell asleep and those guys are technically strong. They kept punishing us till we fell asleep.”

“We had a game plan which we stuck to but they exposed us. They found out the areas to go to and played well. Hats off to the boys, we worked hard. The team has not been here for just this year, we have been together for the last three years.”

Suva will need just a draw against the Solomon Warriors on Saturday in their last group-stage match to book a spot in the semi-final as the runners-up from Group A.

“Solomon Warriors are good in their areas. They play some good football. At the end of the day, it’s what we do and football has to be the winner.”

Romeka Romena
