Augustine is Fiji FA’s new S&C Coach

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the appointment of Noel Augustine as the new strength and conditioning coach for the next three years.

Augustine arrived in the country on 31 August and has been actively involved with the Fiji Under 23 team in the build-up to the Paris Olympic Qualifiers which will be played in New Zealand next month.

Born in India, Augustine has been the head physiotherapist and athletic trainer at ATK Mohun Bagan FC which won the 2022-2023 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) title.

He began his strength and conditioning coaching career with Bengaluru football club from January 2015 to December 2016 before making a move to Penang FA on a one-year contract.

From 2018 to 2019, he was the strength and conditioning coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League cricket before joining Lucknow Super Giants last year.

He holds a certificate in strength training from rehab to high performance and is expected to graduate with a professional diploma in strength and conditioning, and injury management for team sports from the University of Barcelona next month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
