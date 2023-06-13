Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Aust aims to develop Deaf Rugby in Fiji

Photo Courtesy: rugby.com.au

The Australian Deaf Rugby teams aim to grow the game in Fiji, after their recent success at the Deaf Rugby World Cup in May.

The Aussie men went down to heavyweights Wales in the final whilst the women finished third over the three-day event.

Australian Head Deaf Rugby coach David Kearsey travelled to Fiji for a two-day training with their Fijian counterpart.

“Sport is so important for everyone, regardless of their abilities. It was a great pleasure to work with the Deaf Rugby Fiji players and coaches,” Kearsey said, rugby.com.au reports.

“They are a talented group of individuals who are passionate about rugby. It was an honour to be able to share my knowledge and experience with them ahead of the next Deaf Rugby World Cup.

“It has been the highlight of the PacificAus Sports Vuvale Week.”

Kearsey was joined by Wallabies legends Radike Samo and Lote Tuqiri as part of last month’s ‘Vuvale Week’, designed to celebrate the Rugby bond between the two countries.

“It was great to see the passion and dedication of the Deaf Rugby Fiji players and coaches. They are a credit to Fiji and to the sport of Rugby,” Samo and Tuqiri stated.

“Australia and Fiji’s Rugby rivalry doesn’t just build mutual respect and pride; it brings our nations together through shared goals, heroes, and achievements. We look forward to bringing Vuvale Week to life and further strengthening the Fijian-Australian Vuvale Partnership,” Rugby Australia executive Anthony French added.

Romeka Romena
