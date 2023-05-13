Australia commits $1.9B to the Pacific

The Australian Government will deliver around $1.9 billion to the Pacific in the next five years.

The funding will enhance cooperation across labour mobility, maritime security, policing, responding to and preparing for humanitarian disasters, media and sport.

Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires in Suva, Stuart Watts said they are committed to supporting the sustainable development of Fiji, including through our development assistance investing in a range of priorities such as health, education, gender equality and climate resilience.

“Through our Vuvale Partnership, Australia is working with Fiji to build prosperity and strengthen the connections between Australia and Fiji.”

“Australia’s relationship with Fiji is one of our most significant in the region, and a critical part of our efforts to ensure the Blue Pacific Continent remains peaceful, prosperous and resilient. The new measures ensure this relationship will continue to strengthen and grow.”

“We are boosting our contribution to meeting Pacific security priorities to support the Pacific family first approach to security agreed upon by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders in July 2022, and the peace and security commitments under the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.”

“Australia is proud to be investing in deepening the connections between our peoples, including through increased access to Australian media content and boosting media connections in the region, and improving visa service delivery.”

“Australia will also be building on our shared love of sport, including through continued support for the Fijian Drua and Fijiana Drua and will bolster its investment in Pacific regional architecture, including the Pacific Islands Forum, to further support our Pacific family.”

Watts added that they have listened to the priorities of its Fijian Vuvale and are now working hard to deliver on those priorities.