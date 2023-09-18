Monday, September 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Australia have backs to the wall: Roff

Wallabies’ legend Joe Roff says Fiji’s historic 22-15 Rugby World Cup win over Australia has left the two-time champions with their backs to the wall with Pool C now thrown wide open.

The outside back who represented in the gold and green at the 1995, 1999 and 2003 RWC said his side would have to dig deep with another big few weeks ahead.

“This leaves Australia with backs to the wall but often that is when the character of the team shines through the best,” added Roff.

“We know there is a mountain now and in certain respects next week becomes an elimination game. We start playing elimination games now, the team needs to dig in deep and I believe it has the character to do that.”

“Congratulations to Fiji, they were the better side on the night. This is a new Fiji, they are disciplined, they are athletic, and they are cohesive.”

“They would not be out of place at the pointy end of this tournament.”

They played very well; they outplayed Australia tonight.”

Australia will take on Wales in their next match this weekend.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka is acting PM till month end

With Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka currently away attending high l...
Rugby

Kuruvoli thanks coaches for believi...

Scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli has thanked the Flying Fijians coaching...
News

We want to engage deeply with India...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji wants to en...
Rugby

Fiji’s win over Wallabies thr...

7’s maestro Waisale Serevi says the Flying Fijians monumental Rugby...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka is acting PM till month e...

News
With Prime...

Kuruvoli thanks coaches for beli...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

We want to engage deeply with In...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji’s win over Wallabies ...

Rugby
7’s maestr...

Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during P...

News
Fiji and t...

Fijiana works on fatigue and dec...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Battle of Giants semifinalists c...

2023 Battle of Giants
The semi-f...

SSP Nakibo leads delegation to I...

News
Director T...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

41 reports received against Ebay...

News
A total of...

GPE to fund National Education S...

News
Minister f...

Savea signs with Moana for new s...

Rugby
Former All...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka is acting PM till month end