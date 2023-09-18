Australia have backs to the wall: Roff

Wallabies’ legend Joe Roff says Fiji’s historic 22-15 Rugby World Cup win over Australia has left the two-time champions with their backs to the wall with Pool C now thrown wide open.

The outside back who represented in the gold and green at the 1995, 1999 and 2003 RWC said his side would have to dig deep with another big few weeks ahead.

“This leaves Australia with backs to the wall but often that is when the character of the team shines through the best,” added Roff.

“We know there is a mountain now and in certain respects next week becomes an elimination game. We start playing elimination games now, the team needs to dig in deep and I believe it has the character to do that.”

“Congratulations to Fiji, they were the better side on the night. This is a new Fiji, they are disciplined, they are athletic, and they are cohesive.”

“They would not be out of place at the pointy end of this tournament.”

They played very well; they outplayed Australia tonight.”

Australia will take on Wales in their next match this weekend.