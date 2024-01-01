Avoid splashing water on vehicles, LTA warns

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is issuing a stern warning to the public against the perilous act of splashing water on moving or passing vehicles.

Acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said this dangerous and reckless behaviour, often

witnessed during celebratory periods, posed a significant threat to road safety, and the Authority is calling on all Fijians to exercise caution and responsibility.

“The tradition of splashing water on vehicles, particularly during festive seasons, has unfortunately become synonymous with celebrations. However, the LTA is urging individuals to consider the potential consequences of their actions.”

“Such behaviour not only jeopardizes the safety of motorists, passengers and pedestrians, but may also lead to avoidable road traffic accidents, and in the worst-case scenario, result in fatalities on our roads.”

Rokosawa has also called on parents and guardians to be more attentive and vigilant regarding the activities of their children during this period.

“As seen in the past, such irresponsible behaviours have often been attributed to children and youths, who engage in activities like splashing water and throwing small objects at passing vehicles.”

“The LTA emphasizes the importance of monitoring children’s whereabouts and activities at all times to prevent any involvement in dangerous roadside behaviours.”