Thursday, April 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Axe falls on three national reps

Fiji Football Association has indefinitely suspended three national reps over their conduct ahead of the FIFA Tri-Nations Series in Lautoka last month.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive that Suva’s Inoke Turagalailai, Ba’s Etonia Dogalau and Lautoka’s Sitiveni Cavuilagi were dropped from the national team ahead of their opening match against Vanuatu on 22 March.

He said the trio will face the disciplinary committee next week where appropriate action will be taken.

He added they will miss out on Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Drier than usual conditions in Cent...

Significantly drier than usual conditions persisted in the Central ...
Football

Ba focus on discipline ahead of Lab...

No nonsense Coach Imdad Ali says discipline will be a key factor fo...
News

Building code to focus on sustainab...

The Government of Fiji is requesting stakeholders to provide opinio...
Rugby

Fresh push for Hayne lock up

Former Fiji Bati and NRL player Jarryd Hayne will face another atte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drier than usual conditions in C...

News
Significan...

Ba focus on discipline ahead of ...

Football
No nonsens...

Building code to focus on sustai...

News
The Govern...

Fresh push for Hayne lock up

Rugby
Former Fij...

High profile dockets under consi...

News
The Office...

FRU releases finding on late Nae...

Rugby
A medical ...

Popular News

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

Kikau out for two months in late...

NRL
Canterbury...

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup e...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Fund praised for investment succ...

News
The i-Tauk...

207 drivers booked in last 24 ho...

News
Two hundre...

9 Fijians prohibited from enteri...

Fiji Parliament
The curren...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Drier than usual conditions in Central Division