Axe falls on three national reps

Fiji Football Association has indefinitely suspended three national reps over their conduct ahead of the FIFA Tri-Nations Series in Lautoka last month.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive that Suva’s Inoke Turagalailai, Ba’s Etonia Dogalau and Lautoka’s Sitiveni Cavuilagi were dropped from the national team ahead of their opening match against Vanuatu on 22 March.

He said the trio will face the disciplinary committee next week where appropriate action will be taken.

He added they will miss out on Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.