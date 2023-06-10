Ba and Lautoka book place in FACT semis

Ba and Lautoka have qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after winning their second consecutive Group A matches on Saturday.

Lautoka defeated Navua 4-2 while Ba netted two injury time goals to beat Suva 2-1 and send the defending champions packing from the tournament.

The two western giants will clash in their final group match at 3pm tomorrow to determine the winner and runner-up.

Meanwhile Group B remains wide open and all four teams stand a chance to qualify.

Rewa currently leads the group with four points, Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri have 2 points each while Labasa has 1 point.

The Delta Tigers will clash with the Jetsetters in the final group match at 5pm while Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri will meet at 11am.