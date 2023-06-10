Sunday, June 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ba and Lautoka book place in FACT semis

Ba and Lautoka have qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after winning their second consecutive Group A matches on Saturday.

Lautoka defeated Navua 4-2 while Ba netted two injury time goals to beat Suva 2-1 and send the defending champions packing from the tournament.

The two western giants will clash in their final group match at 3pm tomorrow to determine the winner and runner-up.

Meanwhile Group B remains wide open and all four teams stand a chance to qualify.

Rewa currently leads the group with four points, Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri have 2 points each while Labasa has 1 point.

The Delta Tigers will clash with the Jetsetters in the final group match at 5pm while Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri will meet at 11am.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Stern pep talk fired up players: Vu...

Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli says his half time message boosted the...
Fiji FACT 2023

Nadi vs Rewa will be a cracker, say...

Nadi is expecting a cracker of a match against unbeaten Rewa in its...
Football

Drudru sees red as champs Suva bow ...

Captain Samuela Drudru copped a red card as defending champions Suv...
Rugby

Crusaders prove too strong for Drua...

Eleven time Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders dominated ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Stern pep talk fired up players:...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa Coa...

Nadi vs Rewa will be a cracker, ...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nadi is ex...

Drudru sees red as champs Suva b...

Football
Captain Sa...

Crusaders prove too strong for D...

Rugby
Eleven tim...

10-man Labasa holds Nadi to stay...

Fiji FACT 2023
A 10-man L...

Finishing was a huge letdown for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Popular News

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thrill...

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa opene...

7 foreigners registered for Fiji...

Football
A total of...

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

Ministry supports call for incre...

News
The Minist...

Spirit of fired up players scare...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji FACT 2023

Stern pep talk fired up players: Vulivuli