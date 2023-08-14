Monday, August 14, 2023
Ba books spot in Skipper Cup

Ba has been promoted to the Skipper Cup for the 2024 season.

The men in black, recently returning to the rugby stage beat out Navosa 38-24 in their semifinal clash over the weekend to claim a spot in the Vodafone Vanua Championship grand finale as well as advance into the premiere competition.

This will be Ba’s return to a major competition in 33 years, last competing in the Benson & Hedges Cup back in prior to 1990.

Meanwhile Lautoka defeated Rewa 35-28 in the second semifinal to also advance to next year’s Skipper Cup.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
