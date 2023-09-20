Ba edge Nadro, climbs to 7th spot

A star-studded Ba outfit edged Nadroga 1-0 in their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 16 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Ratu Apenisa Anare’s first-half penalty made the difference between the two sides in their crucial encounter.

The win sees the Men-In-Black climb the seventh spot with 21 points after 16 appearances in the competition so far.

Ba will face defending champions Rewa in the next round match at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Friday.

Meanwhile, despite the loss, Nadroga has managed to survive in the Premier Division football on the ninth spot with 12 points.

Nadroga still has one match left to play against BOG champ Labasa at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tavua will be demoted to the senior division as the side failed to survive in the Premier Division this year.

Despite holding off a young Nadi outfit at 2-2, the gold miners are at the bottom with 7 points.

Tavua also has a match left against defending champions Rewa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.