Ba eyes ICC qualification

Ba aims to qualify for the 2023 Digicel/ Tebara Halal Meats Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) quarterfinals and book a spot in th International Club Championship (ICC) which will be played in October.

Head coach Mohammed Nadeem said ICC qualification won’t be easy and they will take one game at a time in the tournament this weekend.

“We are drawn in a very even pool and we feel that every team is equal. Our main priority is the ICC which the boys have set their focus on.”

“We also want to win the Muslim IDC and it won’t be easy. We are banking on the experience of our senior players who have played in the last three Muslim IDC.”

“Ba last won the IDC in 2021 and we have experienced how tough teams can become in the quarterfinal round. We are bracing for a strong tournament and the team is working on its combination.”

The Men-In-Black will have the services of former Lautoka rep Shifaaz Ali, South Auckland Rangers star Hussaini Khan, Ba futsal reps Zaim Khan and Sheyaz Ali together with Tavua brothers Mosim and Kasim Khan.

Ba is drawn with neighbors Varavu, Nasinu and Rewa and will open their campaign against Varavu at 9pm on Thursday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.