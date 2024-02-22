Saturday, February 24, 2024
Ba faces champs Suva in Skipper Cup return

The Ba Rugby Union is setting up for a historic return to the Skipper Cup after a 26-year hiatus.

Secretary Gabriel Kautoga shared the team’s readiness for the challenge ahead.

“We have been preparing since last year; there was no time for rest, even in the festive season. The boys are excited for the game against Suva. Playing in the Skipper Cup after 26 years is a mix of excitement and gratitude.”

Understanding the strength of defending champs Suva, especially in the forwards, Ba has been focusing on building their own forward pack.

“We know Suva will come strong on the forwards, and we have been preparing ours as well,” said Kautoga.

“The players must keep their discipline and just follow what they are told to do, that way we’ll surely give Suva a good game.”

In their run-up to the Skipper Cup, Ba played preseason matches against Nadi, Yasawa, and Lautoka to fine-tune their lineup and defence.

“These matches were crucial for us to put a good lineup together and work on our defense. We know we’ll be up against one of the best teams in Fiji,” said Kautoga.

The action kicks off with the Ba U20 team facing Suva U20 on Saturday 1pm at Bidesi Park, Suva, followed by the senior teams’ clash at 3pm.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

