TRENDING Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new season Chua aims to improve game decision-making Heavy rain warning in place for next few days First leg of qualifier ends in a stalemate Framework on medicinal marijuana approved Second child abuse case surfaces Political witch hunt and circus: Sayed-Khaiyum Newly signed Sahayam starts for Lautoka Three newcomers to start for Rewa TD05F to intensify into tropical cyclone Hot Topics: OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Vancouver 7s Fijian Drua Ba FC head coach Daniel Krishneel February 5, 2024 12:14 pm Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Daniel Krishneel has been appointed as the head coach of Ba FC for the 2024 season. Tags2024 SeasonBa FCDaniel Krishneel Kunal KeshneelChief Photographer | news@fijilive.com MORE FROM FIJILIVE Rugby Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new s... The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team presented their i-Tatau to Pres... Football Chua aims to improve game decision-... After a commanding 10-0 win against American Samoa, Digicel Fiji Ku... News Heavy rain warning in place for nex... A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Ya... Football First leg of qualifier ends in a st... The first leg of the OFC Champions League qualifier between Lautoka... trending Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new season Rugby Chua aims to improve game decision-making Football Heavy rain warning in place for next few days News First leg of qualifier ends in a stalemate Football Framework on medicinal marijuana approved News Second child abuse case surfaces News