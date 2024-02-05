Thursday, February 8, 2024
Ba FC head coach Daniel Krishneel

Daniel Krishneel has been appointed as the head coach of Ba FC for the 2024 season.
Kunal Keshneel
Kunal Keshneel
Chief Photographer | news@fijilive.com
