Ba focus on discipline ahead of Labasa clash

No nonsense Coach Imdad Ali says discipline will be a key factor for Ba in their match against arch rivals Labasa in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday.

The traditional football giants will miss out the services of top marksman Praneel Naidu, who misses a match due to two yellow cards while striker Etonia Dogalau has been suspended by the Fiji Football Association following his misconduct in the Bula Boys camp last month.

Ali said the team will try their best to avoid any cards this week and continue their unbeaten run in the competition.

“When the atmosphere gets tense in the match, players’ discipline drops and that’s when they start to take their frustration out on the field. At times, the opponents make the mistake and our boys reply to that and that’s where the referee give card to us. Well, the referees have final say in the match even if we are not at fault.”

“Playing Labasa will be a tense match because both teams have been rivals in football for decades and when they play, the game atmosphere is full of tension. I just remind my boys that game discipline is important and if we have that, we won’t be getting cards.”

“We haven’t conceded any goals in the league so far and we have to avoid that but we know Labasa will come out firing because they just have won one game. We are third and our aim is to move up a level.”

Ba will play Labasa at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
