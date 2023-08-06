Ba – Labasa game ends in stalemate

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 15 crucial encounter between traditional football giants Ba and arch-rivals Labasa ended in a stalemate at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

Digicel Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman was also present at the match to witness and assess the performance of Fiji Under 23 players in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers as the majority of players are from the Ba team.

Midfielder Luke Savu, the son of late legendary Ba and national striker Taito Bula made his debut for the Babasiga Lions against the arch-rivals.

The Lions entered the match with the guidance of the team officials and senior players as interim coach Sanjesh Lal stepped down from the team yesterday.

In the opening minutes of the match, both teams traded three free kicks each through experienced Labasa midfielder Edwin Sahayam and Ba’s Ratu Apenisa Anare but they were well contained by each other’s defence and goalkeepers.

Sensational Fiji Under 20 striker Nabil Begg almost got the opener for Ba from a Suliano Tawanikoro set-piece play but experienced Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau eyed his striker and punched the ball away in the 23rd minute.

Midway in the match, Labasa received another penalty which youngster Shivam Shandil took from the left wing and floated it across to Sahayam but he blasted the ball over the roof.

The play was held for a while in the 37th minute as Ba striker Etonia Dogalau needed some medical attention and no later, the play resumed.

Before the break, Labasa’s Sahayam and Ba’s Junior Bula Boy Mohammed Raheem Ba received a yellow card each from match official Deepak Raj for their foul plays.

Early in the second spell, Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan fielded Solomon Island’s marksman Darold Kakasi in place of Ratu Apenisa Anare and young Nikki Raj replaced Raheem.

On the other hand, former Nasinu rep Nemani Dodolai took the field in place of Rusiate Doidoi to add more fire play to the Northerners’ midfield.

Ill-discipline continued to show up in the game led the match official to flash a yellow card to Peceli Sukabula for a foul play on Shandil just outside the penalty box which gave Labasa a free kick and Sahayam took but it was beautifully caught by Ba goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi in the 67th minute.

Labasa made double changes, pulling out Akeimi Ralulu and Savu and sending in veteran Taniela Waqa and experienced attacker Netani Suluka to add depth to their defence but shortly after, Suluka received a yellow card for his foul play on Gulam Razool in the 75th minute.

Khan continued to make further changes for Ba, placing nippy Argentinian attacker Carlos Raffa in defence in place of Tawanikoro while Labasa received its fourth yellow card in the match on Tamanisau’s name.

In the dying moments of the match, Ba received a free kick which experienced skipper Pranil Naidu took but the 800 plus fans at the edge of their seats failed to see any goal throughout the 90 minutes.

After 15 matches, Labasa has 24 points while Ba, after 14 matches has 15 points.

The teams:

Ba FC: Atunaisa Naucukidi (GK), Peceli Sukabula, Samuela Navoce, Suliano Tawanikoro (Carlos Raffa), Pranil Naidu (C), Mohammed Fataul Raheem (Nikki Raj), Gulam Razool, Sailasa Ratu, Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Ratu Apenisa Anare (Darold Kakasi).

Labasa FC: Simione Tamanisau (GK), Edwin Sahayam, Lekima Gonerau, Sekove Naivakananumi, Ilisoni Logaivou, Akeimi Ralulu (Taniela Waqa), Sitiveni Rakai, Luke Savu (Netani Suluka), Shivam Shandil, Christopher Wasasala, Rusiate Doidoi (Nemani Dolodai).