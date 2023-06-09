Ba makes winning start in FACT

Ba opened its campaign in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT with a 2-1 win over Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Boosted by the inclusion of Fiji U20 reps, the Men in Black made a blistering start and Faazil Ali slammed the opener in the 8th minute, giving a stunned Viliame Rakuro no chance at all.

Argentinean attacker Carlos Raffa missed a good chance in the 18th minute while Nabil Begg and Ratu Apenisa Anare missed from close range.

Ba led 1-0 at the breather and lanky Jonetani Newa doubled their advantage with a cool finish early in the second spell.

Solomon Islander Jared Rongosulia pulled one back for Navua in the 76th minute to make the remainder of the match more exciting and entertaining.

As Navua searched for the equalizer, Ba added more numbers in defence to tighten play, allowing them to cling on till the final whistle.

The teams:

Rooster Chicken Ba– Tevita Koroi, Praneel Naidu (C), Mohammed Raheem, Jonetani Newa, Rahul Naresh, Nabil Begg, Faazil Ali (Savenaca Nakalevu), Peceli Sukabula (Malakai Rere), Ratu Apenisa Anare (Raj Pillay), Etonia Dogalau, Carlos Raffa (Gulam Razool).

Rivertubing Fiji / Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua– Viliame Rakuro, Thomas Dunn, Joseph Elder (Isake Nadavu), Arami Manumanubai, Jared Rongosulia, Mannav Permal, Mosese Balenagaga (Brian Charitar), Melvin Mani, Zainal Ali, Matthew Charitar (C), Suliano Doli (Sunny Deol).