A 26-year-old man from Moto, Ba will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow for an alleged online scam whereby he posted an online advertisement for a rental property without the consent of the owner.

According to Police, the accused allegedly posted an online advertisement of a property for rent in Denarau without the 73-year-old owner’s consent.

He obtained more than $1,000.

The man has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.