Ba receives sponsorship boost for IDC

Ba Football Association has received a major sponsorship boost ahead of next month’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

R C Manubhai & Company Private Limited handed over a $28,000 cheque to the Association for both the men and women’s team in the build-up to the tournament.

According to Ba FC, the sponsorship deal was confirmed back in June with the team’s Board of Control (BOC) and the Marketing Manager of R C Manubhai & Company Private Limited, Atish Kumar.

Kumar said they recognise the significant role football plays in fostering community spirit, promoting physical well-being, and nurturing young athletes.

“We are honored to extend our partnership with the Ba Football Association and will also support the women’s football team,” Kumar said.

The 2023 IDC will be played from the 10-15 of October at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.