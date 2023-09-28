Thursday, September 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ba receives sponsorship boost for IDC

Ba Football Association has received a major sponsorship boost ahead of next month’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

R C Manubhai & Company Private Limited handed over a $28,000 cheque to the Association for both the men and women’s team in the build-up to the tournament.

According to Ba FC, the sponsorship deal was confirmed back in June with the team’s Board of Control (BOC) and the Marketing Manager of R C Manubhai & Company Private Limited, Atish Kumar.

Kumar said they recognise the significant role football plays in fostering community spirit, promoting physical well-being, and nurturing young athletes.

“We are honored to extend our partnership with the Ba Football Association and will also support the women’s football team,” Kumar said.

The 2023 IDC will be played from the 10-15 of October at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Couple found dead inside their home...

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting an investigati...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning w...

The Saiasi Fuli coach Fijiana side bounced back to its winning ways...
Entertainment

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to pa...

Lynne Spears, the mother of multimillionaire ‘Princess of Pop’ Brit...
Entertainment

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove dies...

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, known for taking on Eminem in a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Couple found dead inside their h...

News
The Crimin...

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winnin...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to...

Entertainment
Lynne Spea...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove d...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourn...

News
The Suva M...

Overseas duo in Kulas extended s...

Football
Overseas-b...

Popular News

Dakuitoga to guide Fiji Bulikula...

Rugby
Former Fij...

3 Fijians nominated for Dally M ...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Veteran Volivoli to spearhead Fi...

Rugby
Seasoned c...

First AST case detected in Nakas...

News
Asian Subt...

Bainimarama denies allegations i...

News
Former Pri...

Samoa inspired by Flying Fijians...

Rugby
Samoan pla...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Couple found dead inside their home