Baba settlement benefits from Lomaiviti 7s

The Baba settlement, home to the Yalovata Rugby Club, is experiencing significant development thanks to funds raised through the Fiji Bitter Lomaiviti 7s tournaments last year .

This unique community, consisting of people from Melanesian, Solomon, Vanuatu, and all 14 provinces of Fiji, is witnessing tangible improvements in its infrastructure.

Discussing the impact of the tournament funds, Yalovata Rugby Club President, Isoa Lala shared, “We inject all our funds from the Fiji Bitter tournaments into developing our settlement. We’ve improved footpaths and installed lamp posts in the area, making it safer for people to move around at night.”

The improvements have been a game-changer for the residents, particularly children in the village.

Looking to the future, the settlement has ambitious plans.

“We aim to become a sports association to cater for all kinds of sports. We hope to bring back everything in Levuka, including hockey, cricket, and even soccer, which was dying out for a long time,” said Lala.

The success of the Lomaiviti 7s tournament has not only boosted the spirit of rugby in the area but also played an important role in uplifting the community, showcasing the power of sports to bring about positive change in society.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
