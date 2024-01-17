Babasiga women drawn in tough OFC pool

Women’s Digicel Fiji Premier League points table leaders, Labasa, is set to represent Fiji at the OFC Women’s Champions League 2024.

The Fijian champions find themselves in Group B, and will face formidable opponents: New Zealand’s Auckland United FC, Tonga’s Veitogo FC, and a yet-to-be-confirmed representative from New Caledonia.

Group A hosts the Solomon Islands’ champions Henderson Eels FC competing against Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United FC, Cook Islands’ Avatiu FC, and a team from Vanuatu.

This year’s tournament expansion from five to eight teams reflects the growing prominence of women’s football in the Oceania region.

Former Football Fern Maia Jackman, who assisted with the tournament draw, commented on the significance of this event.

“It’s exciting for women’s football in the region to build on the momentum created by the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia,” said Jackman.