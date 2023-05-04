Baber to leave Edinburgh after contract expiration

Former Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber will leave Edinburgh Rugby when his contract expires next month.

Baber joined Edinburgh Rugby in December 2021 as the Rugby Skills and Assistant Attack Coach and has not indicated to extend his stay with the club.

The club posted on their website that Baber will return to Wales where his family have been located throughout his time in the Scottish capital.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Edinburgh and I’ve built connections with coaches, management and players that will last a lifetime. It’s a brilliant club and I’m certain this group will bounce back next season,” Baber told the website.

“I spent the last 18 months away from my family who are living in Wales, so it felt like the right time to relocate home and bring an end to my time in Edinburgh. It’s been a truly brilliant experience and I can’t talk up the club enough.”

“I’m hugely thankful to Edinburgh for giving me an opportunity back in the 15-a-side game, while working with Mike [Blair], Stevie [Lawrie] and Michael [Todd] has been massive in terms of my own coaching career – the lessons I’ve learned and the experiences we’ve gone through together.”

Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director Douglas Struth said Baber has been brilliant to work with, while his knowledge and expertise have been invaluable resources for their coaching team during the last 18 months.

“His contribution, on and off the field, has been first class – not only as a coach, but as somebody who cares about culture and people.”

“Everyone at the club wishes Gareth the very best as he heads back home to Wales to be with his family. We can’t thank him enough for his hard work and dedication during his time at Edinburgh and he’ll no doubt be a success in his next role.”