Baby Flying Fijians depart for RWC

The Baby Flying Fijians flew out of the country yesterday towards their final destination in South Africa and the Under-20 Rugby World Cup.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached side has an uphill mountain at this year’s tournament, as it is seeded in the toughest pool of the competition.

“It is never easy, all teams go to these big tournaments with the aim to win, so hard games are expected,” Rawaqa said.

“However, our troops have trained well and are ready to meet each game head on.”

Rawaqa added the team was in high spirits and ready for the fight ahead as they left Nadi International Airport yesterday morning.

The Under-20 side is to arrive at their base camp in Stellenbosch tomorrow.

They take on the Junior Wallabies in their first pool match on Sunday at 2.30am.